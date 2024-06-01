Night attack of Russian Federation on Kharkiv on May 31: number of dead increased to 9
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
In the afternoon, June 1, the prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on a five-story building in the Novobavar district of Kharkiv increased to eight. Among them are three women aged 39, 68 and 86 and four men aged 52, 64, 41 and 28.
However, the agency later reported that the number of dead had increased to nine.
"Between the destroyed house and the garage, the body of the 9th victim was found. Previously, it was the body of a woman. Most likely, during the direct hit of the rocket, the woman was thrown from the apartment to the street and strewn with the structures of the destroyed entrance," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
The department added that measures are currently being taken to identify the dead person.
Shelling of Kharkiv on the night of May 31
It will be recalled that on May 31, Russian troops once again shelled Kharkiv, attacking a five-story residential building. A fire started. The enemy attacked the city with S-300 missiles.
The Russians aimed exclusively at civilian infrastructure in the Novobavarskyi district of the city.
Earlier, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of dead as a result of the night shelling had increased to 6 people. As of now, it is known about 9 dead.