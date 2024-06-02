Air defense destroyed 25 "Shaheds" during night. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 2 June, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile, a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, and 25 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea), Yeysk, and Primorsko-Akhatarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare equipment was used," the statement said.

24 enemy drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

