Emergency power outages are used in Kyiv and 4 regions - DTEK

Emergency blackouts will be introduced on June 2, 2024, in Kyiv, Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

"Unfortunately, the difficult situation in the power system after the shelling of the Russian Federation continues. Therefore, according to the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdowns are applied. Energy companies throughout the country are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation," the message says.

More information is currently unknown.

Read more: Situation in power system has improved due to active operation of solar power plants - Ukrenergo