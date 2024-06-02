Battle continues in the Starytsa area. Our soldiers are strengthening front line of defense in Kharkiv region - General Staff

During the past day, June 1, 2024, 98 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, June 2, almost 30 clashes have already been recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, the enemy launched seven missile strikes using 62 missiles, 43 airstrikes using 48 GABs, more than four thousand shots from various types of weapons, including 110 using rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit 20 personnel concentration areas and three enemy artillery systems.

The situation since the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 29 combat clashes have already taken place today since the beginning of the day. The Russian occupiers carried out two missile strikes with two missiles and eight airstrikes using 11 GABs, 413 attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 16 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, a battle has been going on since the beginning of the day in the Starytsia area. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue measures to strengthen the front edge of the defense.

According to updated data, during the past day, the enemy lost 115 people in this direction, 34 of them irretrievably. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, two anti-aircraft vehicles, six unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 vehicles, and six units of special equipment. The ammunition depot and eight personnel shelters were hit.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction in the Terni region, the enemy's attack was unsuccessful.

In the Siversk direction, five combat clashes took place today in the Rozdolivka and Vyiimka areas: three enemy attacks were repulsed, and two more battles are ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been three combat clashes in the districts of Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. Two of them have been completed, one is ongoing in the Kalynivka district. The enemy has no success.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. Two attacks have been repelled, three more are in progress. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhivka direction, three enemy attempts to approach Kostiantynivka failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.

According to detailed information, yesterday's activity of the enemy led to significant losses, namely: more than 200 occupiers were killed and wounded, five tanks, five AFVs, one unmanned aerial vehicle, a car, and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Four tanks and two armored fighting vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Staromayorske in the Vremivka direction had no success.

The Russian occupiers' attempt to advance in the Orihiv direction in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka was also unsuccessful.

In the Prydiprovsky direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to dislodge our units from the bridgehead in the Krynky area. Two attacks by the Russian invaders failed. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.