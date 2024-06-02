China dissuades other countries to participate in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

China is helping Russia dissuade other countries from participating in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in mid-June.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a plenary session in Singapore, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Liga.

"Unfortunately, Russia, using its influence on China, is doing everything to disrupt the Peace Summit. It is a pity that such a large independent country as China is a tool in Putin's hands... The United States has contacts with some countries and encourages them to participate in the Summit "Unfortunately, China is working to prevent countries from coming to the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, he reported that Russia continues its attempts to disrupt the upcoming Global Peace Summit, threatening other countries with a blockade. Zelenskyy also stated that China's support for Russia will contribute to the continuation of the war.

Conference in Singapore

The Asian Summit has been held in Singapore for the 21st consecutive year. It is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. This year it will last from May 31 to June 2.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun are among the participants.

From 2022, the delegation of the Russian Federation will not participate in Singapore meetings on security issues.

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.