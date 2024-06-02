Funeral ceremony to Iryna Tsybukh (Cheka), combat medic with Hospitallers volunteer battalion, was held at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 2 June 2024, a funeral ceremony to the combat medic of the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, Iryna Tsybukh (Cheka), took place at St Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Afterwards, a farewell is planned on Independence Square and at 16.00 the convoy will leave for Lviv. In Lviv, Iryna's funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, at the Garrison Church at 2 p.m.

Cheka left her family a wish on how the farewell ceremony should look like: "Instead of flowers, please donate to the battalion and help the families of the victims. No artificial flowers or plastic. Clothes - embroidery or camouflage (for active military and veterans)."

On Wednesday, 29 May, 25-year-old Suspilne journalist and paramedic with the Hospitallers volunteer medical evacuation battalion, Iryna Tsybukh (Cheka), was killed in the war. She would have turned 26 on 1 May.

Censor.NET also published a posthumous letter from the "hospitalist" Iryna Tsybukh.

VIDEO and PHOTO: Oleh Bohachuk