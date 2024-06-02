Occupiers shell infrastructure facilities of Shostka district in Sumy region

Today, on 2 June, Russian troops shelled infrastructure facilities in Shostka district, Sumy region, with multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

‘Preliminarily, no one was injured,’ the military administration said.

No further information about the attack is currently available.

Read more: Occupiers tried to advance in area of ​​Starytsia, hottest place at moment near village of Sokil in Donetsk region - General Staff