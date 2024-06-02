Zelenskyy to pay working visit to Philippines - Media

After Singapore, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the Philippines.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Rappler.

The publication writes that after a trip to Singapore, Zelenskyy will arrive in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, late on Sunday evening.

It is noted that this is his first visit to Manila after being elected president in 2019.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on 1 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

