Pokrovsk direction remains hottest. Ukrainian soldiers are actively depleting enemy’s offensive potential, - General Staff of Armed Forces. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the day, 2 June 2024, the number of combat engagements has increased to 55. Four of the 17 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction.

As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest. Ukrainian soldiers are responding fiercely to enemy attempts to advance.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists continue to destroy localities with air strikes, using the territory of the Russian Federation to launch them. The enemy has dropped 20 bombs since the beginning of the day. In the afternoon, Russian invaders from the direction of Shebekino (Russia) launched an air strike in the area of Ukrainian Vovchanskyi Khutor. The aggressor conducted one attack today near Starytsia. The Ukrainian military is strengthening its defences and actively depleting the enemy's offensive potential.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. After an unsuccessful attempt near the village of Terny, the Russian occupiers twice tried to improve the tactical situation in the Serebrianskyi forest. They were rebuffed. The enemy is regrouping its forces. Our defenders are reinforcing the occupied lines and keeping the situation under control.

In the Siversk direction, fighting continues in the area of Vyimka. The total number of combat engagements in the sector increased to seven.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts near Kalynivka and Klishchiivka, repelling four enemy attacks. The invaders fired ten unguided aerial missiles at the Druzhba area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupants have made 16 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions since the beginning of the day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks, four are still ongoing near Netailove and Sokol. The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs in this sector. The aggressor dropped two UAVs on Yevhenivka and one on Oleksandropil and Karlivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy continues to attack near Staromaiorsk. All three of today's attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the aggressor has already made three attempts to push our units back from their positions near Krynky, but failed. The invaders conducted two air strikes - in the areas of Olhivka and Novotiahinka villages.

‘The situation has not changed significantly in other areas,’ the ministry added.

The General Staff updated the data as of 7.00 p.m.:

‘Kharkiv region continues to suffer from Russian air strikes - there have been 10 of them today. In the afternoon, the areas of Shestakove, Vetarynarne, and Lyptsi were bombed by Russian invaders from the direction of Belgorod (Russian Federation). In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers made another unsuccessful assault near the village of Starytsia. Ukrainian soldiers are actively destroying the enemy - as of today, the occupiers have lost 117 men in the sector, destroyed two Russian tanks, an armoured vehicle, a cannon, eight vehicles and two units of special equipment. Also, five enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots ceased to exist.

In the Kupiansk direction, fighting continues in the area of Nevske. The situation remains unchanged.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position seven times since the beginning of the day. He acted in the areas of Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Four out of 17 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian invaders are attacking near Netailove and Sokil. The total enemy losses in the area are quite significant - 358 people killed and wounded, a tank, two armoured vehicles and six cannons and mortars destroyed. Another six units of occupants' military equipment were damaged. The information is being updated’.