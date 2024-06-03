I appealed to ICRC and UN to document fact of abuse - Lubinets about video with Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of the abuse, which were captured on a video shared by the occupiers on social media.

This was written by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Another mockery of Ukrainian prisoners of war! A video showing Russian soldiers mocking Ukrainian prisoners of war is being shared online. According to preliminary information, this happened in the Kharkiv direction, where Russians are currently trying to conduct offensive operations," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets noted: "The video shows beatings, humiliation, threats, and a mock execution. Unfortunately, such treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is not an exception to the rule, but a common tactic for the occupiers. Such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, according to which prisoners of war are entitled to humane treatment."

The Ombudsperson is convinced that this case should be recorded as further evidence of violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation.

He also sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the abuse.

"Russia does not adhere to any rules of warfare and has absolutely no qualms about demonstrating its cruel and inhuman actions!" Lubinets added.

The Ombudsman is convinced that the world must respond to hold Russia accountable, otherwise the law of force will prevail over the law.

As a reminder, on June 2, a video was posted online showing the occupiers mocking the captured Ukrainian military.