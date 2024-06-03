Ukraine can shoot down planes over Russia with Patriot air defense systems - Bundeswehr General

The Ukrainian Armed Forces could, in theory, shoot down the aggressor country’s military aircraft attacking Ukraine in Russian airspace using Patriot systems supplied by Germany.

"It is quite possible that Patriot systems will now also be used in the Kharkiv area. They are perfect for fighting Russian aircraft that can use guided bombs," said Major General Christian Freuding, head of the working group for coordinating assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence.

However, he noted that such use of Patriot air defence systems is the sole responsibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"They can deploy them within the framework of international law. We are firmly convinced that the Ukrainians will not only comply with this, but will do so with great tactical skill and will succeed," Freunding said.

As a reminder, Germany has transferred over two of its Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, and another is in the process of being transferred over.

Strikes by Western weapons against Russia

We would like to remind you that the number of countries that support Ukraine's right to defend itself and are not against the use of its weapons to attack the aggressor country is increasing. This number includes: France, Lithuania, Latvia, Canada, Sweden, Estonia, Poland, Finland, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Recently, the United States and Germany have joined them. However, these countries' authorisations apply exclusively to fighting in the Kharkiv sector.