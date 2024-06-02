Over last day, occupiers launched 4 missile strikes against Ukraine, dropped 46 GABs, and used 351 kamikaze drones. There were 60 combat engagements - General Staff

Up-to-date, 60 combat engagements have taken place. During the day, the Russian invaders launched 4 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using two rockets and 33 air strikes using 46 GABs, and used 351 kamikaze drones. They fired almost 2500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Enemy attacks were repelled near the villages of Lyptsy and Starytsia. The situation is under control, our troops are active and inflicting losses on the enemy.

Six firefights took place in the Kupiansk direction. All attacks by the Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Nevske.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to advance four times towards Terny and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Three of the attacks were repelled, and another firefight is ongoing near the village of Terny. The enemy has not succeeded, and no losses of our positions have been incurred.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka over the last day. The situation near the latter remains tense, as fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to break into our defences near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. No positions or territories were lost.

In the Pokrovsk direction, units of our group repelled 17 enemy attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through. The enemy concentrated its activity in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. Fighting is still ongoing near the last one. Defense forces are taking active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove direction, five of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops. Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops checked three invaders' attacks towards Staromaiorske. The situation is under control.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance to Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, our soldiers fought back the Russian invaders five times in the area of Krynky.

"Since the beginning of this day, units of our aviation, missile troops and artillery have struck 18 areas of personnel concentration, two command posts, three artillery systems, two air defence systems and an occupiers' electronic warfare station," the General Staff added.

