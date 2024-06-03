Many of videos on social media showing conflicts with representatives of TCR were filmed on TOT - Ground Forces
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"It is important to understand that much of the content on social media depicting members of the Armed Forces, allegedly serving in the TCR, and conflicts with them are products of enemy information operations units. We receive information about the organization of filming such stories in the temporarily occupied territory. The elements are typical: people in Ukrainian uniforms together with people in the uniform of the National Police enter into conflicts with "local residents," the press service writes.
The report also says that such videos simulate beatings, "minibuses and cars with black license plates, as well as cars with Ukrainian license plates of different regions of registration are present in the footage. They use neutral locations that are difficult to identify."
At the same time, the videos themselves are distributed in poor quality - this is also an imitation of "naturalness".
It is noted that previously, enemy specialists used more professional editing and did not achieve results, which means that the enemy is improving. In addition to imitating conflicts, videos are being prepared that link the TCR soldiers to drinking alcohol, drugs, in restaurants, and accompanied by women. Recently, several such videos have appeared on the Internet and have become widely shared.
"We emphasize that all real situations that occur are thoroughly investigated, the necessary official checks are carried out, and the public is informed in accordance with the established procedure. However, we are obliged to report when the high status of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is manipulated by the enemy," the Army emphasizes.