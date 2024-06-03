Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Philippines (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Philippine capital Manila to meet with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Philippine news agency PNA.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Manila for talks with President Ferdinand Marcos. Zelenskyy will meet with Marcos at the Malasañan Palace around 8 a.m. on Monday," the statement said.

According to the Associated Press, the main purpose of the trip is to urge regional leaders to take part in a global peace summit organised by Switzerland.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the Philippines unannounced and under tight security on the evening of 2 June after speaking at the Shangri-La Forum in Singapore.

"I am grateful to the Philippines for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its clear position on Russia's aggression against our country, and for supporting important UN resolutions. Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation," Zelenskyy later wrote.

He added that he and the President of the Philippines discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of representing Southeast Asian countries at the event.

"We appreciate that the Philippines will take part in the Summit," Zelenskyy said.













Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in the event is not expected.

President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

Ninety countries have already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.

