Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war - about 511,130 people (+1270 per day), 7779 tanks, 13,280 artillery systems, 15,002 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 511,130 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 03.06.24 are estimated at:

personnel - about 511130 (+1270) people,

tanks - 7779 (+14) units

armored combat vehicles - 15002 (+22) units

artillery systems - 13280 (+47) units,

MLRS - 1090 (+1) units,

air defense means - 824 (+3) units

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

operational and tactical UAVs - 10739 (+40),

cruise missiles - 2268 (+0),

ships/boats - 27 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 18159 (+67) units

special equipment - 2199 (+4)

Read more: Pokrovsk direction remains hottest. Ukrainian soldiers are actively depleting enemy’s offensive potential, - General Staff of Armed Forces. VIDEO