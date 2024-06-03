At night, occupiers once again attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drone. Eight settlements of Zaporizhzhia region were shelled over day

On the night of Monday, June 3, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the evening they attacked the Marhanets community.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"In the evening, the enemy again targeted the Marhanets community of Nikopol district. They fired from heavy artillery. At night, they attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone," said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

He noted that there were no casualties. In addition, the night was calm in the rest of the region, with no hits".

Over the past day, 420 attacks on settlements in Zaporizhzhia region were recorded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.

He noted that the enemy conducted air strikes on Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Levadne. The enemy attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka with 178 UAVs of various modifications.

Russians fired at Huliaipole, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Nove Zaporizhzhia (Polohy district) with MLRS - 15 attacks were recorded. Another 224 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

"There were four reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," added Fedorov.

