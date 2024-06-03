Czech Republic launches pilot project of voluntary return of Ukrainian refugees to homeland

Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status in the Czech Republic who want to return to homeland now have the opportunity to receive assistance from the state. To this end, the country has launched a pilot project for the voluntary return of Ukrainians home.

As noted, the Czech Ministry of the Interior has launched a pilot project of voluntary return, through which refugees will be paid for bus tickets and sick people will be transported in an ambulance.

The pilot project will run from June to November.

Payment for tickets

The Czech Republic is ready to pay for tickets for up to 400 people, as well as organize medical transportation for a maximum of 30 patients.

Refugees will be able to take advantage of the paid voluntary return only once.

The concept of voluntary return was approved by the government in mid-May. The program has been allocated 5.5 million kroons.

How many refugees are there in the Czech Republic?

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in April, the Czech Republic was home to about 339,000 Ukrainian citizens who fled their homeland because of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

