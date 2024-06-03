Day in Kharkiv region: missile attack on recreation center in Slobozhanske community and GAB strike in Izium district. One person was killed and one wounded

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv region. At 12:29 a.m. on June 3, Russian occupiers attacked the Slobozhanske community of Chuhuiv district.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy fired a missile, which hit the territory of the recreation center. The houses were damaged. One man was killed. Another man and a woman were injured.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 45-year-old man, who was an internally displaced person from Donetsk region, was killed.

Two people were injured: a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. The wounded are employees of the recreation center.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the past day:

8:30 p.m. Izium district, Borova TC (territorial community), Borova village. A residential building burned down as a result of an enemy UAV hit.

5:10 p.m. Kharkiv district, Tsyrkuny TC, Cherkaski Tyshky village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of shelling.

10:20 a.m. Vovchansk city. A civilian man was wounded as a result of the explosion of an explosive object. He was hospitalized.

10:00 a.m. Izium district, Borivska Andriivka village. A private house was damaged by the shelling of the GAB with subsequent fire. Two people were injured.

On June 2, 09:18 a.m. Chuhuiv district, Staryi Saltiv village. The shelling damaged a civilian car. Two people were injured.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

According to the RMA, two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. Enemy attacks were repelled near the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsia. The situation is under control, our troops are active, inflicting losses on the enemy.

Six firefights took place in the Kupiansk direction. All attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka and Nevske.

