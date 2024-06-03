Russia keeps two ships in Black Sea, including one Kalibr missile carrier - Navy

As of 07:00 a.m. on June 3, Russia has two warships on alert in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

According to Censor.NET, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean, the presence of one Russian ship was recorded, which is a missile carrier equipped with approximately eight Kalibr missiles.

At the same time, the total volley in the Black Sea is not specified.

Read more: There are no more Russian missile carriers in Crimea, enemy keeps them in Novorossiysk - Navy