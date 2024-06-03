Ruscists in occupied Luhansk region agitate teenagers to enter military educational institutions

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian invaders are agitating school leavers to enroll in military educational institutions.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at the end of the school year, the invaders held campaign events with graduates, their parents and teachers.

"They agitated teenagers to choose military educational institutions. In particular, the Naval School in Mariupol - the occupiers need personnel at the front. Young people of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" are suitable for this, according to the invaders," the head of the region noted.

Earlier, the National Resistance Center reported that Russians are agitating parents in the TOT to send their children to the Mariupol branch of the Nakhimov School.

