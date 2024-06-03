Number of attacks in southern directions increased sharply last week - General Staff

In total, more than 800 combat engagements took place at the front last week. The occupiers launched 26 missile attacks and 402 air strikes, including 509 use of GABs. In addition, they made more than 27,000 attacks

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalev, during a telethon.

Hostilities in the South

Last week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 140 enemy attacks in the south. Most of them - 62 attacks - took place in the Prydniprovskyi direction. According to the spokesperson, Russians are trying, but unsuccessfully, to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near Krynky.

The defenders repelled 48 attacks near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region in the Vremivka direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 30 times in the areas of Robotyne, Novodanylivka and northwest of Verbove.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Russian invaders carried out 54 attacks in the area of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction during the week. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's offensive.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 100 enemy attacks. Russians conducted offensive actions in the area of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzheliubivka, Ivanivka and northeast of Druzheliubivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Miasozharivka and Andriivka in the Luhansk region.

The situation in the East

"Ukrainian troops repelled 47 attacks of Russian invaders in the Lyman direction last week in the areas of Serebrianskyi forestry in Luhansk region, Terny and Torske in Donetsk region," said the spokesman.

56 attacks were repelled in the Siversk direction over the week. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Verkhnokamianske, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 63 attacks last week in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

Russians tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region, in the Toretsk direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 228 attacks in the area of Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrove, Sokil, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Soloviove, Prohres, Nevelske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove direction, defense forces continue to hold back the occupiers in the area of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 94 times.

