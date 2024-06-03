107 countries and international organizations confirmed participation in Global Peace Summit - Nykyforov
This was stated on the air of the telethon by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports.
"As of now, 107 countries and international organisations have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. We are talking about the Philippines and Singapore being represented in one form or another," he said.
Global Peace Summit
The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.
A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.