107 countries and international organizations confirmed participation in Global Peace Summit - Nykyforov

Currently, 107 countries and international organisations are known to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, 107 countries and international organisations have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. We are talking about the Philippines and Singapore being represented in one form or another," he said.

Read more: China dissuades other countries to participate in Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Global Peace Summit

The Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16 to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Read more: US expects Peace Summit to consolidate international support for just resolution to war in Ukraine, - Carpenter