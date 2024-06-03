Enemy attack in Nevske area continues, situation is tense. There is also battle near Ivanivske - General Staff

Over the past day, June 2, 2024, 78 combat engagements were registered in the frontline.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of four missile attacks using four rockets, 39 air strikes using 63 combat aircraft, and over 2,500 attacks from various types of weapons, including 89 using multiple launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Starytsa, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Staryi Saltiv, Vovchanski Khutory, Veterynarne, Shestakove, Zelene, Neskuchne, Piatikhatky in the Kharkiv region and on the city of Kharkiv from the airspace of the Russian Federation (from the areas of the Russian settlements of Sereda, Korocha and Shebekino in the Belgorod region); Lyman, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Karlivka, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove in the Donetsk region; Nove Zaporizhzhia, Piatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Situation at the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 28 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The Russian occupiers fired 472 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons. The aggressor also launched two missile attacks, using six missiles and 28 kamikaze drone strikes.

Situation in Kharkiv region

No active enemy attacks have taken place in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, and our defenders continue to build up their defense capabilities.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 130 people, 59 of them - mortality, and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, 14 UAVs, 12 vehicles and three units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged. In addition, three ammunition depots, one fuel and lubricant depot and 12 occupants' dugouts were destroyed.

In the Kupiansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the vicinity of Nevske. The situation is tense.

The situation in the East

In the vicinity of Terny in the Lyman direction, the enemy's attempt to approach the positions of our troops was unsuccessful.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has already made five attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka since the beginning of the day. One attack was repelled, four are ongoing. The situation is under control.

An enemy attack was repelled near Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, and the battle near Ivanivske is ongoing. There were no losses of positions, the situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation remains tense, with 11 combat engagements taking place in the areas of Zelene Pole, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove and Nevelske. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Yesterday, Russian invaders lost 400 people in this sector, 134 of them - mortality. One tank, three armored personnel carriers and seven artillery systems were destroyed. Four armored combat vehicles, two cannons and a vehicle were damaged.

Three combat engagements continue in the Kurakhove direction in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Our defenders control the situation. No positions were lost.

The situation in the South

Two enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were stopped in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack near Krynky was repelled.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"Defense forces are taking all measures to disrupt the enemy's plans. Our artillery, rocket launchers, aviation and unmanned systems operators are working in accordance with their tasks," the General Staff summarizes.