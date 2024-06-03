SOF fighters destroy latest enemy radar system "Kasta-2E2". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the latest enemy radar system Kasta-2E2.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing that the enemy radar was hit by kamikaze drones was published on the SOF's social media page.

Watch more: 11 "two hundred" occupiers and three prisoners: SOF fighters storm position of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

"During aerial reconnaissance in one of the operational areas, the Ukrainian Air Force operators discovered the location of a Russian Kasta-2E2 mobile radar station. This model of radar system is considered to be a state-of-the-art weapon designed to control airspace, determine coordinates and recognize air targets, including those flying at very low altitudes. The Kasta radar system was first detected on the territory of Ukraine in 2021 in the occupied Luhansk region. At that time, the Russians brought in equipment to counterattack UAVs. However, ironically, the enemy station's vehicles have recently been targeted by the SOF's attack drones. Our operators struck at the Russian radar system with one of the latest developments that has become operational for SOF," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: SSU drones hit $100 million Russian radar station in occupied Crimea - sources