Almost 100% of drones are manufactured in Ukraine, most by private businesses, - Ministry of Defense
This was stated by Deputy Defence Minister Dmytro Klimenkov, Censor.NET reports.
"Drones. The priority is also very important. Almost 100% of all products are developed in Ukraine. In this sector, a large part is occupied by private business. This is good because it is also about the economy," he said.
Klimenkov added that the Defence Procurement Agency recently announced a competitive tender via Prozorro for the purchase of 20,000 drones, with an estimated cost of up to UAH 3 billion.
"We have already held part of this auction. We got very good results both in terms of product and price. About 7 thousand drones have already been contracted. About 7,000 more have been tendered and are now being tested and qualified. More than UAH 1 billion of the budget has been used and we are moving along this path," the Deputy Minister explained.
According to him, we are talking about a wide range of drones.