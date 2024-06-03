Ruscists hit Mykhailivka in Donetsk region with anti-aircraft guns: 2 people died, including 12-year-old boy. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people, including a 12-year-old boy.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of shelling of Mykhailivka in Novohrodivka community. Among the dead is a 12-year-old boy," the statement said.

In the morning, the occupiers dropped unexploded ordnance on the village, and an hour and a half later they struck again. At least 5 houses were damaged.

