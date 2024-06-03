Two people were injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Bilozerka

Yesterday, May 2, in the evening, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region, two people were injured.

This was reported in Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Bilozerka yesterday evening - a 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man who were in the garden were hit by the enemy.

It is reported that the victims have turned to the hospital today. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

We will remind you that this morning the Russian military shelled a school in Tomina Balka of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region.

