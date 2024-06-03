Ukraine will work with partners to expand use of Western weapons for attacks on Russian Federation, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that they are currently working with partners to expand the use of Western weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"I can confirm that our partners have actually taken the right step by lifting restrictions so that we can hit targets in the Russian Federation. This does not mean that we have carte blanche, there are rules that must be followed. We will continue to work with our allies , to expand the use of their weapons," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

Vodnchoas, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, stated that his country's position is that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Dmytro is right that the recently adopted decision of the USA, Germany, and other countries is a move in the right direction," Tsakhkna added.

Attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons

We will remind you that earlier there was information that the Biden administration secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike the territory of the Russian Federation using weapons provided by the United States. This applies exclusively to the battles in the Kharkiv direction.

Later, it became known that the USA confirmed Biden's permission to use American weapons against Russian forces attacking the Kharkiv region.

11 countries allowed Ukraine to strike with its weapons on the territory of Russia.