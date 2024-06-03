Enemy became more active in Kharkiv direction, battle continues near Lyptsi, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 3, 2024, the total number of combat encounters on the combat contact line is 59. The enemy has become more active in the Kharkiv direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, the battle near Lyptsi continues.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four, of which three in the Nevske and Serebriansk forestry districts are ongoing. The enemy uses anti-aircraft missiles and unguided rockets in the districts of Siversk, Kupiansk and Synkivka.

The situation in the East

The enemy has also stepped up in the Siversk direction, where the total number of enemy attacks today has increased to eight, six of which are ongoing in the Rozdolivka area.

Clashes continue in the Kramatorsk direction.

According to the General Staff, the Pokrovsk direction is the hottest. The number of fights today has increased to 27, of which 13 are ongoing. The enemy is most active in the area of ​​Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. The enemy uses aviation.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, took active action.

In the Orihiv direction, three enemy attempts to improve their positions in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were repulsed. The enemy used aviation.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, two enemy attacks were repulsed in the area of ​​Krynky

The situation in the North

The Russians are also carrying out artillery strikes on the border settlements of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.