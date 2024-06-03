MFA of Russian Federation: Ukraine’s permission to use American weapons on targets on territory of Russian Federation may have "fatal consequences" for US

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said that the permission granted to Ukraine to use American weapons to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation could lead to "fatal consequences."

Russian "Interfax" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to warn American officials against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences. They, for unknown reasons, underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they can receive," said Ryabkov.

This is how he commented on the US decision to allow Ukraine to use part of the supplied weapons to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow is urging Washington to take the warnings coming from Russia, including what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said, as seriously as possible.

He stated that the response could be "asymmetric", but Washington, according to Moscow, "will feel the consequences".

Earlier, Putin said that Moscow is closely following the discussion of Western countries regarding the permission of the Armed Forces to use the provided long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Representatives of NATO countries, especially in Europe, especially in small countries, must understand what they are playing with. They must remember that they are states with a small territory and a dense population. They need to keep this factor in mind before talking about the task of striking deep into Russia," the Russian dictator said.

American weapons

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden had given permission to Ukraine to strike military targets on Russian territory with weapons received from the US.

As The Wall Street Journal wrote, Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets on Russian territory, but the permission does not extend to long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles.

The White House confirmed that Ukraine cannot attack the Russian Federation ATACMS.