Russians plan to send more than 2,500 teenagers from occupied territories of Ukraine to Russian Federation for military training, - NRC

More than two and a half thousand children aged 13 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions will undergo military training in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the so-called "Warrior" military sports centers were actively opened in Russia in the summer of last year, which prepare teenagers after reaching adulthood for further participation in combat operations.

"The selection for such training is carried out by local collaborators independently. First of all, they pay attention to the physical development of the child, and then they actively take up the psychological processing of the future soldier," the NRC said.

The Center reported that the occupiers opened branches of such military camps in the occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, the opening of such a center in the occupied Luhansk region was personally handled by the director of the "Warrior" organization Alexander Zaytsev.

"The list of crimes committed by terrorist Russia is only increasing. Now, in addition to involving children in the production of weapons, the occupiers will also prepare minors for possible combat missions.

Such actions of the Russian occupation authorities contradict international norms and standards in the field of education. Involvement of minors in such activities violates their right to non-interference in war and to protection from military use," the NRC emphasized.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the Russians involved more than a thousand teenagers in the production of "shaheeds", among them is a child from TOT.