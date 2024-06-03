Sytnyk left post of deputy head of NACP

Artem Sytnyk left the post of deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the NACP.

"Today, June 3, 2024, Artem Sytnyk, Deputy Head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, left his position," the message reads.

As noted, on May 12, 2022, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the NACP and was responsible for the following areas:

coordination of interaction with law enforcement agencies and prosecutor's offices, including ensuring consideration of substantiated conclusions about crimes, identification of assets of persons involved in military aggression against Ukraine;

financial control, conducting special inspections, lifestyle monitoring, checking compliance with legislation, including in the field of corruption prevention;

prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest;

monitoring and control of the implementation of acts of legislation on ethical behavior, prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

"The National Agency thanks Artiom Serhiyiovych for his contribution to the development of the National Agency and the entire anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine," the NACP said.

It will be recalled that from 2015 to 2022, Artem Sytnyk held the position of Director of NABU. And on May 12, 2022, the former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Artem Sytnyk, was appointed to the position of deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.