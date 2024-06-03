Over week 7449 occupiers eliminated in east, 101 tanks and 4712 UAVs destroyed - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Between May 27 and June 3, 2024, 7449 Russian servicemen were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT

This was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy forces, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

Thus, for the week from May 27 to June 3, the enemy's losses in the east are as follows:

personnel - 7449;

tanks - 101;

armored combat vehicles - 171;

guns and mortars - 218;

multiple launch rocket systems - 5;

heavy flamethrower systems - 2;

anti-tank weapons - 17;

air defense systems - 7;

electronic warfare systems - 13;

motor vehicles - 319;

special equipment - 50;

UAVs - 4712;

UAV control points - 1;

shelters - 325;

ammunition depots - 58;

fuel and lubricant depots - 10.

As a reminder, over the past week, from May 20 to May 27, 2024, 7,748 Russian servicemen were eliminated in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT.