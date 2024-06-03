Estonia will transfer one power unit to Ukraine - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Estonia will send one power unit from the Auverska power plant to Ukraine.

He stated this during a press conference with his Estonian colleague Margus Tsakhna, reports Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The minister thanked Estonia for its decisive actions in helping the Ukrainian energy system to overcome the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian missiles.

"The decision to hand over the power unit of the Auvers power plant to Ukraine, as well as to send powerful electric motors to Ukraine, is extremely important and an example for others," said Kuleba.

One such power unit is capable of providing reliable energy supply for 150,000 Ukrainians, added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This is really effective help," he noted, adding that logistically it is not easy to deliver this power unit, but "the help is on its way."

