In Mariupol, occupiers closed all beaches and banned bathing season, - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders closed all the beaches.

Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, told about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The occupying authorities of Mariupol closed all beaches in the city and banned the bathing season.

As Andiushchenko noted, the invaders forbade local residents to swim not only in the sea, but also in other bodies of water.

"Consequences of ecocide, which does not exist. What is there about ``there has never been such a clean sea''?" Andryushchenko commented on the situation.

He also published a corresponding pseudo-decree of the occupation authorities.



Earlier, Andryushchenko said that about 80,000 Russians live in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.