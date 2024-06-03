Vice President Harris and National Security Adviser Sullivan will travel to Global Peace Summit on behalf of United States

The USA has decided on the representation at the Global Peace Summit: Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will go.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the administration of US President Joe Biden.

"The vice president will emphasize the commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to support Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the principles of the UN Charter," the statement said.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel with her to Lucerne. The two of them will represent the United States at the summit.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Currently, 107 countries and international organizations are known to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.