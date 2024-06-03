The Russians took 43 children from Berdiansk to Chuvashia under the guise of "rehabilitation", in total it is planned to send 300 children.

This was reported at the Berdiansk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"During most of the entire period of occupation, the fake government regularly takes small Berdians and residents of other TOTs to the territory of the Russian Federation. This is done under various pretexts, such as "excursions" or "rehabilitation".

This time, they decided to "rehabilitate" the young residents of the resort town in the so-called "chef" region - Chuvashia. In total, they plan to send 300 children on "vacation". So far, 43 of them have already been delivered to the region," the message reads.

As noted, the manipulation of children is one of the worst forms of terror committed by the Rashists during the occupation. They use the young generation in their propaganda, paying attention to the destruction of Ukrainian identity.

"In this way, the occupiers confirm that the once flourishing resort and health structure of the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov is no longer able to meet the needs of people. The actions of the occupiers destroyed what was the pride of our region - clean beaches, health camps and sanatoriums, where our children could gain strength and health "I," added the CMA.

It is also reported that on the basis of the once powerful health center "Chervona Gvozdika" the ruscists created the so-called "Artek" branch, which in essence is another propaganda center.

"The removal of children to the Russian Federation under the guise of rehabilitation is not only an attempt to encourage them to love the "Russian measure", but also an alarming signal about the state of our resort areas," - emphasized the Ministry of Health.

We will remind, it was previously reported that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia kidnapped 46 Ukrainian children from the Kherson Children's Home, whose whereabouts are still unknown.