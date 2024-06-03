Ministry of Digital Transformation has appealed to Apple and Google regarding blocking of online casino applications, - Zhelezniak

The Ministry of Digital Transformation held negotiations with Apple and Google regarding the removal of illegal casino applications from Ukrainian application stores.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

He reminded that according to the decision of the NSDC, the Ministry of Digitization had to hold negotiations with Apple and Google regarding the removal of illegal casino applications from Ukrainian application stores.

As the People's Deputy noted, there are 35 such applications in the App Store, 24 in the Play Market.

He added that the ministry has already contacted the corporations.

"It should be one of the most effective measures if the platforms listen to the government's request," Zhelezniak summarized.

As Censor.NET wrote, in April of this year, President Volodymyr Zeleskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC regarding "Combating the negative consequences of gambling on the Internet."