Commander of Armed Forces of Great Britain Radakin expressed confidence that Ukraine will win war with Russia

The Commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the war waged against it by Russia.

He stated this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the admiral, the Russian Federation "fails" in Ukraine, despite the resumption of the offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region and the advance on certain areas of the front and the capture of additional territories.

"Russia is achieving tactical advancement on land. But if you go back to March 2022, Russia occupied about 17% of the territory of Ukraine. Today it occupies 11%. So Russia is still in deficit," said the commander of the British army.

Answering the question whether he is sure that Ukraine will win, the military man said: "I am absolutely sure."

Radakin also emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression.

"By the end of June, Russia will lose 500,000 people - killed and wounded. It has already been 800 days of the war, which, according to Putin's expectations, was supposed to last three days. It is difficult for Ukraine, but we must continue our support," the admiral emphasized.

He also expressed the opinion that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want a direct confrontation with NATO and a nuclear war.

"Putin does not want a war with NATO. Putin does not want a nuclear war. And we have a huge advantage thanks to the power of NATO," Radakin believes.

Earlier, Admiral Radakin stated that the Russian army was less effective than the allies expected, so it does not pose a threat to Britain.