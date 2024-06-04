White House: US may extend authorization to use its weapons on Russian territory considering situation on battlefield

The United States may expand the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine if the situation on the battlefield requires it.

This was stated on Monday during a press briefing by White House adviser John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I will not get ahead of the decisions that are being made," he said when asked if the US administration plans to expand the authorization for Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets in Russia.

Kirby noted that the United States changes and evolves its support for Ukraine in accordance with the situation on the battlefield.

"And I wouldn't expect that overall approach to change in the coming weeks and months. We'll see how things go," he assured.

Read more: Umierov called on world defense companies to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

He also commented on the President's statements in the context of the White House's decision to partially unblock the ban on strikes against Russia, as well as on the need for more freedom of action for the Armed Forces.

"Who can blame President Zelenskyy for wanting more weapons and more opportunities to use those weapons while his country continues to be attacked?" - Kirby emphasized.

He added that the United States will continue to work closely with the Ukrainian side to effectively meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Read more: Vice President Harris and National Security Adviser Sullivan will travel to Global Peace Summit on behalf of United States

American weapons

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially confirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use weapons received from the United States to strike military targets in Russia.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine can use American GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems and other artillery systems to strike military targets in Russia, but the authorization does not apply to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

The White House has confirmed that Ukraine cannot launch ATACMS at Russia.