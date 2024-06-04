Over last day, Russian occupiers shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region: Four people were wounded
Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Mylove and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional state administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to him, 15 private houses, a warehouse and private cars were damaged.
In addition, there were hits to an educational institution, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, an office building, gas pipelines, and the territory of an agricultural enterprise.
Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin added.