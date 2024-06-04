Nearly 140 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day. Fighting took place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk - General Staff

Over the past day, June 3, 2024, 137 combat engagements took place at the frontline in Ukraine, 52 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction, which is currently the most intense. This was stated by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalov on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, there were a total of 137 combat engagements," he said.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Kovalov also informed that Russian troops continue offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. According to him, a total of 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. The fighting took place, in particular, near the towns of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

There were 16 combat engagements in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Read more: Enemy became more active in Kharkiv direction, battle continues near Lyptsi, - General Staff

The situation in the East

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks in the Siversk direction. They took place in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 7 enemy attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 52 attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Ptyche, Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

According to the General Staff, in the Kurakhove direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane, where Russian invaders, supported by air power, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 11 times.

Read more: Enemy attack in Nevske area continues, situation is tense. There is also battle near Ivanivske - General Staff

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Russian invaders made one futile attempt to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Prechystivka, Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, 7 combat engagements took place yesterday in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian invaders do not abandon their intention to push Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Over the past day, the Russian military launched five futile attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this area.

Read more: Russian ground forces based on Kola Peninsula are "destroyed" after heavy losses in war against Ukraine - Chief of Armed Forces of Norway Kristoffersen

On the morning of June 3, the General Staff reported that an enemy attack was underway in the Nevske area, and the situation was tense. There was also a battle near Ivanivske.