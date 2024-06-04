Citizens abroad who received status of "on wanted list" in "Reserve+" should return to Ukraine and come to TCR - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainians liable for military service who are abroad and have received the status of "on wanted list" in the "Reserve+" application need to return to Ukraine and come to the TCR.

According to Censor.NET, citing ArmyInform, this was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin.

"First of all, to those who downloaded the Reserve+ app, but the ‘On wanted list’ status appeared there and if the person violated the rules of military registration. That is, for example, they were deregistered in one city, but not in another. Or they didn't register at all - they left when they were under 17, but now the time has come. And so on. There are a number of reasons," he explained.

Such citizens should contact the TCR.

At the same time, Lazutkin emphasized that it is unlikely that any significant number of these people will be able to join the Ukrainian army.

"However, we understand objectively that a small percentage of Ukrainians who are currently abroad can be involved in mobilization processes, and not all of them plan to return to Ukraine. But let me remind you that those Ukrainians who are abroad are still our citizens, and the relevant legislation applies to them," he added.

