190 thousand women have updated their data in "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

More than 1.3 million citizens, including 190,000 women, have updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

More than 18 thousand people have updated their data abroad.

At the same time, 164,000 of the people who updated their data through Reserve+ are reservists. More than 153,000 conscripts and 90,000 people who have been granted a deferment have also entered their data.

"This is the data we have as of this morning. We can observe a fairly high activity of people who have already used the Reserve+ application. There are even more downloads. Perhaps people are waiting and will do it later. This is the general picture," Lazutkin said.

