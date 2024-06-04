Day in Kharkiv region: Russians shelled 7 settlements, there are victims

During the day, settlements in the border and frontline areas of Kharkiv region suffered from the occupiers' attacks. The terrorist country fired at civilians with anti-aircraft guns, missiles, artillery, and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

On June 3, Russians fired twice at the village of Bilyi Kolodiazh. In addition, they attacked with an GAB. A woman was injured in the shelling. Two garages, three trucks, the roof of a shop's boiler room, and a house were also burning. The elevator building was damaged as a result of the GAB attack.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, hitting a state educational institution. The back side of the building of the educational building was partially destroyed. A woman was injured.

Russians attacked the village of Khotimlia, Chuhuiv district, with two GABs. As a result of the shelling, the territory of the recreation center was damaged, and forest litter caught fire over an area of 800 square meters. Nine motor homes, 15 metal buildings, 4 yachts, and 1 boat were on fire.

Dry grass caught fire in Ruska Lozova village as a result of hostile shelling. There were no casualties.

As a result of the shelling of Vovchansk by the Russian military, 24 residential buildings and outbuildings were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy attacked the village of Vilcha with drones. A residential building was damaged. There were no casualties.

In the afternoon, Russia-backed militants attacked the territory of a civilian enterprise in Kupiansk with X-38 missiles.

11,629 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts

