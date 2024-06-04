NATO will provide Ukraine with security assistance package that will serve as "bridge" to membership in Alliance - US Ambassador Smith

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a security assistance package during the Alliance's annual summit this summer in Washington, although it is not expected to satisfy Ukraine's longstanding request for NATO membership amid the Russian invasion.

This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, Censor.NET reports citing Defense News.

According to her, in addition to the announcement of the aid package in July, about 32 countries are finalizing a number of bilateral agreements in support of Ukraine for the summit, 13 of which have already been concluded.

"Allies will offer a package of achievements that will serve as a bridge to their membership in the Alliance. Part of this package will be the language in which we describe Ukraine's aspirations for membership in the declaration itself," she said.

Read more: Commander of Armed Forces of Great Britain Radakin expressed confidence that Ukraine will win war with Russia

Smith noted that part of this will be institutionalizing some of the bilateral support that is currently being provided to Ukraine and bringing it under NATO command.

"Part of that will be working to identify new resources for our friends in Ukraine and making sure that we send a message to Moscow that the NATO alliance is not going anywhere," the US Ambassador to NATO added.

Read more: Estonia will transfer one power unit to Ukraine - Kuleba