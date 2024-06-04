43% of Ukrainians believe that situation with democracy has deteriorated under Zelenskyy’s presidency - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than 90% of Ukrainians want to see Ukraine as a fully functioning democracy. At the same time, 43% believe that the situation with democracy has deteriorated during the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the KIIS poll.

Citizens were asked whether the deterioration of the situation with democracy is more likely to be the result of objective circumstances of martial law or rather the result of the authorities' attempts to curtail the rights and freedoms of citizens?

19% of respondents believe that the situation with democracy has improved, and 29% believe that it has not changed.

43% of respondents see some deterioration. Among them, 11% primarily attribute this to the objective circumstances of wartime, and 28% - to the government's attempts to curtail the rights and freedoms of citizens (another 3% mentioned both reasons).

The KIIS poll was conducted on May 16-22, 2024.

The method of telephone interviews (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting) was used to interview 1,002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (government-controlled territory). The poll was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who at the time of the survey resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (however, out of 1002 respondents, 26% lived in the territory currently occupied from February 26 to February 24, 2022), and the poll was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%.

