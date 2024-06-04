At least 790 children have died in Ukraine since 2014 as result of Russian aggression - Lubinets

4 June is the Day of Remembrance of Children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said this in a Telegram on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

"Since 2014, at least 790 children have been killed as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. These are 790 killed universes and grieving families," he stressed.

The Ombudsman noted that each such tragedy is another evidence of the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"The world must respond to the murder of innocent children and act to punish Russia and prevent new victims," Lubinets added.

