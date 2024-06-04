Consequences of attacks on energy sector are long-term. Saving electricity will be part of our lives in coming years - Shmyhal

The consequences of hostile attacks on Ukraine's energy system are long-term, and we should expect savings to be part of everyday life in the coming years.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The consequences of Russian attacks on the energy sector are long-term. Therefore, saving will be a part of our everyday life in the coming years... Our goal is to save at all levels: from large enterprises to individual houses and apartments," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the key priority is to strengthen the energy sector after the Russian terrorist attacks.

Ukraine has lost more than 9 GW of generation capacity.

"The situation is very difficult. More than 9 GW of generation capacity has been lost. The enemy continues to attack energy facilities. At present, Ukrenergo is once again forced to implement scheduled outages for consumers. This will give us time to restore and strengthen the power system," he added.

Read more: Kyiv has exceeded limits, there will be emergency power outages. Schedules do not work - Yasno

According to Shmyhal, the government's strategy includes the following points: strengthening air defense; repairing damaged equipment and further developing drone defense; decentralization of the power system; international support and cooperation; energy efficiency and sustainable electricity consumption.

As noted, as of May, it was known that the Ukrainian power system had lost about 8 GW of capacity due to Russian attacks. In particular, Ukraine was almost completely left without thermal generation.