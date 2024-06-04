Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already reached almost €500 million, - Shmyhal

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine already has over EUR 494 million in listed and announced contributions.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine already has more than 494 million euros in listed and announced contributions. We expect that there will be much more. In particular, Australia recently declared more than 12 million dollars in contributions, and Sweden announced a contribution of 42 million euros. Estonia will send an entire power unit of a thermal power plant to Ukraine with a capacity of 200 MW," Shmyhal said.

We will remind, earlier Denys Shmyhal said that the consequences of hostile attacks on the energy system of Ukraine are long-term, it should be expected that savings will be a part of everyday life in the coming years.

Read more: Estonia will transfer one power unit to Ukraine - Kuleba